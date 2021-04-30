Inside INdiana Business

Free entrance to Indiana state parks on Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Hoosiers can get free admission to all Indiana state parks Sunday as tourism officials celebrate Visit Indiana Week. The Indiana Destination Development Corp. and Indiana Department of Natural Resources are trying to entice people to explore the outdoors next week.

In addition to the free admission to parks and reservoirs on Sunday, the IDDC says May 2 will also be a free fishing day. Indiana residents can fish the state’s public waters without a fishing license.

The state is also encouraging residents to register for the Indiana State Nature Passport.

When visitors check-in at parks using the passport, they will be eligible for prize packages.

“The Indiana State Nature Passport has only been in existence for two months, and almost 10,000 people have joined this free program,” said Elaine Bedel, IDDC secretary and chief executive officer. “That is a testament to Indiana’s authentic attractions and quality of life.”

The IDDC says the passport does not replace the entrance fee for state property.

Indiana park visitation last year increased 21% from 2019. Click here to learn more about the program.