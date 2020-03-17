French Lick Resort temporarily closing

FRENCH LICK, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Owners of the French Lick Resort have chosen to voluntarily close all hotel, spa and other activities beginning at 1 pm Thursday, March 19 to help stop the possible spread of COVID-19. The decision was made after consulting with state officials.

The hotel is not accepting new reservations, but owners say they will honor all existing reservations. The hotel will hold the reservations for after May 1. Those who cancel reservations will not be charged any penalties or fees.

The Donald Ross and Valley Links golf courses along with the Stables at French Lick will remain open and the Pete Dye Course will open as scheduled on Friday, March 27.

Chief Operating Officer Chris Leininger says French Lick Springs Resort, West Baden Springs Hotel and Valley Tower will reopen when it’s deemed safe. Anyone with questions about current or future reservations is asked to contact their call center at 888-936-9360.