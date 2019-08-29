French Lick to launch sportsbook with Rush Street

FRENCH LICK, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – French Lick Resort will add sports betting to its list of services beginning in September. The resort has partnered with online gaming and sports betting company Rush Street Interactive for retail and online sportsbook operations.

RSI and French Lick Casino are also set to launch online sportsbook, BetRivers.com, later this year in the Hoosier state.

The sportsbook will offer betting sporting events including professional football, basketball, baseball, hockey, soccer and college sports.

Bets are slated to include straight bets, parlays, totals and in-game betting. The company says wagers will be processed at the betting counter with a live sportsbook ticket writer during sportsbook hours of operation, or at a sports betting kiosk 24 hours a day.

“We are partnering with Rush Street Interactive to provide our guests in the casino and online with a premier entertainment experience for football season and beyond,” said Chris Leininger, chief operating officer of French Lick Resort Casino in a news release. “Rush Street Interactive is a proven leader in sports betting, and we know sports fans across Indiana will be thrilled with our new in-casino and online sportsbooks.”

The sportsbook is slated to launch September 6.