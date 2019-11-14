French Lick to open venues, add jobs

FRENCH LICK, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — French Lick Resort is adding 100 new jobs to expand its workforce for resort additions that will open this week.

The Valley Tower, a 71-room hotel, and the new Valley Bar are both set to officially open at the Orange County resort on Friday.

Valley Tower and Valley Bar are both part of a $17 million addition, announced last year, that focuses on enhancing options and variety for guests.

In the six-story Valley Tower, guestrooms will feature connecting room options and ADA-accessible rooms. Pet-friendly rooms will also be available.

Valley Bar, located just off the Valley Tower lobby, will be the resort’s only 21-and-over restaurant. Its menu will include appetizers, sliders, wings and soups. The drink menu will feature nearly 20 regional craft beers, along with domestic brews, signature and traditional cocktails, and a selection of wines. Two event rooms will also be available for larger groups to rent.

Construction on the Valley Tower and Valley Bar was contracted to Krempp Construction, Inc., a Jasper, Ind.-based company.