Frontier to offer nonstop flights from Indy to Cancún

Frontier Airplanes announces plans to start nonstop flights from Indy to Cancun, Mexico. (Photo Provided/Frontier Airlines)

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Denver-based Frontier Airlines has announced it will add a direct, nonstop flight, from Indianapolis International Airport to Cancún, Mexico, starting in December.

The low-cost carrier says the seasonal flight will run on Mondays and Fridays.

The airline already offers nonstop flights from Indy to Denver, Orlando, Fort Myers and Las Vegas.

The Indianapolis Airport Authority said Southwest Airlines and Delta Air Lines also offer a seasonal, nonstop, flight to Cancún. Those flights run once a week on Saturdays.

“Today’s Frontier announcement adds to the growing number of flights it is offering out of Indianapolis and makes it the first of its class to offer an international destination,” said Mario Rodriguez, executive director of the Airport Authority.