Inside INdiana Business

Frontier Service Partners enters Indiana market

NEW HAVEN (Inside INdiana Business) – Tennessee-based residential services company Frontier Service Partners is expanding into Indiana with the acquisition of Korte Does It All in New Haven. Frontier says Korte, which provides residential HVAC, plumbing and electrical services in the Fort Wayne area, builds on its existing Midwestern footprint.

Frontier says the deal marks its second acquisition. The company acquired Haley Mechanical in Michigan in September.

“Frontier is excited to welcome the Korte Does It All team into the Frontier family,” said Dean Fulton, chief executive officer of Frontier. “Dave Korte and Kevin Kratzman, Korte’s owners, have built an exceptional residential services company with a strong local reputation and a long history of proven leadership for over 50 years. Frontier is eager to work with them to build on that strength and further grow the team and service capability. We intend to invest heavily in the Midwest more broadly and Indiana specifically as we build a multi-regional home services company and are happy to partner with a brand as exceptional as Korte.”

According to Frontier, Korte will continue to operate under its local brand. Dave Korte will remain general manager of the company’s Korte Does It All division. Frontier says Kevin Kratzman will serve as regional controller for the Midwest region.

“We are confident that in partnership with Frontier, we will continue to build on our legacy together, foster our culture, and invest to further accelerate Korte’s growth,” said Kevin Kratzman, co-owner of Korte. “Dave and I could not be more excited about the future of the company as part of Frontier.”

Both Kratzman and Dave Korte will become shareholders in Frontier.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.