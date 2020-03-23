Fund to benefit Broad Ripple businesses, employees

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The Broad Ripple Village Association in Indianapolis has launched a relief fund to support area businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. The organization says the effort, known as The ‘Rona Relief Fund, will benefit both businesses and their employees.

The BVRA says all donations made to the fund will be split between purchasing gift cards for local Broad Ripple restaurants and retail stores, and $100 relief gifts to service employees in need.

“We are committed to supporting our Broad Ripple community during this difficult time,” the BVRA said on its website. “Broad Ripple wouldn’t be what is it without the service industry: the bars, restaurants, and shops where we’ve worked and played in equal measure have made it our home for many years. While we go remote, we want to pay it forward by doing everything we can to support the people and places that make this community spectacular, so we all have a home to come back to.”

