Fuzzy Zoeller to cut ribbon on Jeffersonville hotel, restaurant

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Officials in Jeffersonville will Thursday mark the opening of the 114-room Hilton Garden Inn and Fuzzy’s The 15th Club Food & Spirits. Indiana golf legend Fuzzy Zoeller will cut the ribbon the hotel and restaurant, of which he is a co-owner.

Zoeller and his family developed the project through a partnership with Indianapolis-based General Hotels Corp., which will manage the property.

The hotel is located near I-265 and State Road 62 near the River Ridge Commerce Center. The hotel includes a 24-hour business center, while the restaurant will feature breakfast, lunch and dinner options such as barbeque and handcrafted burgers.

Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore, SoIN Tourism Chief Marketing Officer Luanne Mattson and General Hotels CEO Jim Dora will also be on hand for the ribbon cutting.

The event is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.