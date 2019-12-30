Gary Airport celebrates milestone

GARY, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – The Gary/Chicago International Airport has reached a major milestone. The airport this weekend officially celebrated the 100th international flight at its General Aviation and Customs and Border Protection Facility.

The CBP facility allows travelers to visit the airport without first needing to clear customs at other locations.

The CBP facility opened in the fall of 2018. Officials say the facility has had a steady pace of international flights since its opening and is averaging eight international flights per month. The airport marked its 50th international flight in July.

“Gary/Chicago International Airport is an important economic driver for Northwestern Indiana, and it continues to complement our efforts in growing Gary’s economy, boost public and private investment and improve our transportation and infrastructure system,” said city of Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson. “We have focused our efforts on utilizing this valuable resource to spark growth and increase our economic viability. The addition of the Customs and Border Protection facility at the airport has strengthened our efforts, and its success in the region and ability to provide a direct connection to any global location is having an impact.”