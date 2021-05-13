Inside INdiana Business

Gary casino to mark grand opening with guitar smash

GARY, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Indiana’s newest land-based casino will Friday celebrate its grand opening. The $300 million Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana will open its doors following a “Guitar Smash” event featuring celebrities, including Gary natives Tito, Jackie and Marlon Jackson.

Plans for the Gary casino have been in the works since early 2019, when Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill allowing for the relocation of the two Majestic Star riverboat casinos into one land-based facility. Ground was broken on the new casino in January 2020.

The 200,000-square-foot casino features more than 1,600 slot machines and 80 table games. It also includes five food venues, an on-site sportsbook, retail shop, and a nearly 2,000-seat Hard Rock Live performance venue.

The Guitar Smash will also feature Pete Wentz from Fall Out Boy and Mark McGrath, lead singer for rock band Sugar Ray, among other celebrities.

The event marks the completion of the first phase of the development. Hard Rock says Phase 2 will include the addition of a 200-room hotel and a multi-level parking garage, though a timeline for construction was not provided.