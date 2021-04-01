Inside INdiana Business

Gary Schools touts continued deficit drop

GARY, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The Gary Community School Corp. says its budget deficit has dropped to less than $2 million, marking continued improvement from a high of $22 million in 2018. In its second quarterly progress report, the district added average daily enrollment has seen its largest increase in 10 years.

The district says the deficit reduction is due to “expanded oversight and controls on expenditures and maximizing revenue sources.” Those efforts included agreements with area charter and district schools to allow their students to use the Gary Area Career Center.

The progress report is part of GCSC’s two-year plan, known as The Path Forward, that was unveiled last August. The goal of the plan is to improve academics, engagement, fiscal matters and operations.

“From securing overwhelming support from the community and boosting enrollment to getting its financial house in order, there are more and more signs that the Gary Community School Corporation is on the right track,” Dr. Paige McNulty, GCSC manager, said in a news release. “The hard work of students, teachers, and families, combined with the support of the referendum and the School Improvement Fund, is creating momentum in our schools and across the city.”

Florida-based MGT Consulting Group was chosen by the state in 2017 to provide turnaround services for the district. In addition to the deficit decrease, GCSC says average daily enrollment has increased by 65 students and teachers in the district received their first pay increase in more than a decade.

You can view the progress report by clicking here.