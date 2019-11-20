gBETA to come to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) -Wisconsin-based gener8tor has named the third Hoosier city to host its gBETA programming. The startup accelerator plans to expand the program to Fort Wayne early next year.

gBETA Fort Wayne will accept a cohort of five companies this spring, with the program hosting a Pitch Night that will be open to the public in June, at the program’s end.

SEED Fort Wayne, the city of Fort Wayne and Indiana Economic Development Corp. have partnered with gBETA to bring the gener8tor program to Fort Wayne companies.

gBETA is a free accelerator for early-stage companies. Participants receive intensive and individualized coaching and access to gener8tor’s national network of mentors, customers, corporate partners and investors.

“I’m looking forward to bringing the gBETA opportunity to companies who were unable to participate in the Indy program because they weren’t located in central Indiana,” Chelsea Linder, gBETA managing director, said. “I truly believe accelerators are the best way to set a startup on a path to success, and supporting five Fort Wayne companies each year will have a sizeable economic impact on the region.”

Allen County will be the third region in Indiana that gener8tor has launched programs in and the 18th across North America.

gBETA Fort Wayne’s Spring 2020 program is accepting applications through March. For more information, click here.