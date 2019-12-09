Gemco Constructors acquires Real Mechanical of Carmel

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – Indianapolis-based mechanical, electrical and plumbing design company Gemco Constructors has acquired Carmel-based Real Mechanical Inc.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The company says all Real Mechanical employees will stay on board. Real Mechanical will also keep its name, in an effort to maintain the association with the company’s Midwest history and roots, while growing its footprint at the corporate level.

Under the terms of the agreement, the companies will partner to provide heating, ventilation, air conditioning, plumbing, process/industrial piping, sheet metal, refrigeration, building automation and system controls and test and balance services.

Gemco is at 6525 Guion Road. Real Mechanical is at 475 Gradle Drive, Carmel.