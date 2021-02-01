Gift to help Ball State financial literacy initiative

MUNCIE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Ball State Financial, a division of Financial Center First Credit Union, has pledged a $170,000 gift to support the Ball State University’s financial literacy initiative. The Department of Finance and Insurance in the university’s Miller College of Business is working with Ball State Financial to help those in the university community to better understand personal finance.

Ball State Financial Chief Executive Officer J. Kevin Ryan says strong financial management skills are crucial.

“As a credit union, we are excited to partner with Ball State University to help deliver classroom financial education opportunities for its students. As a Ball State graduate, I’m personally honored to partner with the Miller College of Business to help provide that financial foundation.”

Miller College of Business Dean Stephen Ferris says the program includes an enhanced financial literacy curriculum and scholarships.

“At Ball State, we pride ourselves on preparing students for fulfilling careers and meaningful lives. “Helping our students better understand personal finance will empower them when they graduate to better shape their own future. We are excited to partner with Ball State Financial for this important endeavor.”

Staff opportunities include chances to learn from experts and teachers, along with access to Ball State Financial personal finance podcasts and guest lecturers. The program will also have a newly dedicated classroom in the Whitinger Building.