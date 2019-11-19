Gift to IU to benefit veteran and military students

L to R, Vice Provost for Student Affairs and Dean of Students Dave O’Guinn and Larry McDaniel at IU football’s Salute to Service game Nov. 2 at Memorial Stadium

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A former Indiana University student and his wife have donated $1 million to benefit veteran and military-connected students. Larry and Brenda McDaniel’s gift will create a more permanent space for those students on the Bloomington campus.



Larry McDaniel attended IU Bloomington after serving in the U.S. Navy and graduated in 1976 before a career with Marathon Petroleum. He returned last year on a campus visit with his granddaughter, which gave him inspiration.

“I learned about the important work of the Center for Veteran and Military Students, and the more than 500 veterans and 1,200 military-connected students enrolled at IU Bloomington,” he said. “My wife and I immediately wanted to be involved.”



The Center for Veteran and Military Students offers military-connected students guidelines to be able to use state and federal education benefits, who need help adapting after the military or who need help navigating campus systems.

“Larry and Brenda McDaniel’s generous leadership gift will provide a foundation for the Center for Veteran and Military Students and create a sense of home for our military-connected students on the Bloomington campus,” said Dave O’Guinn, vice provost for student affairs and dean of students.