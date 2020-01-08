Giorgio’s Pizza gets new owners

INDIANAPOIS (Inside INdiana Business) – A pizza joint near Monument Circle is under new ownership. George Stergiopoulos and Elif Ozdemir, owner of Greek On The Go, have purchased Giorgio’s Pizza and say they will keep the current menu and employees through the transition.

The pair does have plans to update the restaurant’s point-of-sale system, online presence and make small cosmetic changes.

The restaurant holds 190 diners. The new owners say they were fans of the pizza, which is one factor that inspired them to make the purchase.

“I’ve been in the business a long, long time, with Greek Islands and Elif has been in the restaurant business now for a few years, working in the restaurant and owning a food truck for three years,” said George Stergiopoulos, general manager and owner of Greek Islands Restaurant and Giorgio’s. “Giorgio was ready to retire and we were interested. I’ve been coming here for 25 years myself. I’m a New York native and this is where you can get a New York slice of pizza.”