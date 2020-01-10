Gleaners and Anthem to continue partnership

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is extending its support of Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana Inc. with a three year, $1.5 million sponsorship of the food bank. The pair will Monday make an official announcement at the Gleaner’s headquarters in Indianapolis.

The support will help Gleaners provide food to Hoosiers in need through the food bank’s Mobile Pantries, Senior Mobile Pantries, C.A.R.E. Mobile Pantries, and Senior Shopping Days programs.

President and Chief Executive Officer of Gleaners John Elliott and Rob Cleary, regional vice president at Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield will make statements at the event.

The announcement follows a major achievement last week from Gleaners, which announced it distributed more than a half-billion pounds of food and critically-needed, non-food items for Hoosiers in its nearly 40-year history.

Gleaner’s supplies food and services to a 21-county service area.