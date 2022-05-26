Inside INdiana Business

Gleaners names Glass CEO

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana has selected Fred Glass as its next president and chief executive officer. Glass, a former athletic director for Indiana University, will succeed John Elliott, who is retiring at the end of September after six years in the role.

Glass was unanimously chosen by the organization’s search committee after a six-month process to find Elliott’s successor. Gleaners says more than 100 people applied for the position.

Glass served as IU’s AD from 2009 to 2020. He has since served as a partner at Indianapolis-based law firm Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP.

“I think our entire team, from leadership throughout all areas of the organization, will be thrilled to have a leader of Fred’s caliber step into this role,” Melissa Hill, chief human resources and administration officer for Gleaners, said in written remarks. “Over John’s tenure, we’ve built a strong culture of collaboration and teamwork within the organization. I think Fred’s focus on values-based leadership will help us achieve an even greater culture – one of excellence – at Gleaners and in the communities we serve.”

Glass will be the fourth CEO for the organization. Gleaners says he will begin his role full-time on September 1 to allow for a smooth transition between him and Elliott.