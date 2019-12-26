Gleaners to mark food distribution milestone

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana Inc. will Friday celebrate a milestone. The Indianapolis-based organization says it has distributed more than a half-billion pounds of food and critically-needed, non-food items for Hoosiers in its nearly 40-year history.

Gleaners says, despite the accomplishment, food insecurity continues to persist in Indiana and throughout the country. The organization has developed a new strategic plan designed to strengthen its network of hunger relief providers and improve collaboration in all 92 Indiana counties.

“With 40% food waste and 15% food insecurity in this country we do not face a food shortage, we face a supply chain opportunity,” John Elliott, chief executive officer of Gleaners, said in a news release. “The challenge of hunger impacts crime, education, physical and mental health, worker productivity and diminished economic success. Hunger and resultant chronic illnesses are hurting taxpayers, employers, and our shared future. Solving these challenges represents a massive cost avoidance opportunity for generations of taxpayers.”

Gleaners says its top goal is to close the meal gap in Indiana. The organization will mark the distribution milestone and ring in its 40th year with a press conference and celebratory send-off of a Gleaners truck Friday morning.