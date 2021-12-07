Inside INdiana Business

GM investing $51M in Bedford plant

BEDFORD, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) has announced plans to invest more than $51 million into its facility in Bedford. The automaker says it will install state-of-the-art equipment to support the manufacture of drive unit castings for the Chevrolet Silverado EV, as well as other existing applications.

GM says it will begin renovation work at the 1 million-square-foot aluminum die casting foundry immediately. The facility currently produces electric drive castings for the 2022 GMC HUMMER EV Pickup and the 2024 GMC HUMMER EV SUV.

“Our Bedford operation is one of the leading aluminum die casting facilities in the world and this investment is a testament of our confidence in the employees at Bedford,” said Phil Kienle, vice president of North America manufacturing and labor relations for GM. “This investment is another example of the company bringing along our workforce in our journey to an all-electric future while we strengthen our current products.”

The Bedford plant, which opened in 1942, employs nearly 900 workers. GM did not state whether any jobs would be added as s result of the investment.

The all-electric Silverado pickup truck is slated to debut next month at the CES convention in Las Vegas.