Golf course items up for auction

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Changes at two Indianapolis golf courses have led to many items being auctioned off next month. Riverside, the city’s oldest municipal course founded in 1901 has closed, and Coffin Golf course is under new management and some assets are being sold.

The first auction deals with assets from Riverside, which will feature golf carts, maintenance equipment and course memorabilia. The Key Auctioneers auction will be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 4 online and at the course on North White River Parkway. Riverside will be transformed into a public park.

Three other auctions for several golf-related items will be held from other areas. Thursday, Dec. 5 is an auction dealing with the Riverside Golf Academy, which will be under new management. The 10 a.m. auction will feature driving range equipment, ball machine, indoor driving nets, recording equipment and concession supplies.

The Coffin Golf Course auction is set to take place online only on Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. where golf carts, course memorabilia, concession equipment, ice maker and other miscellaneous items will be up for sale. The last auction is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 9, all online, and will feature table and chairs, outdoor tables and some concession-related items.

Previews and inspections for all auctions are set for Tuesday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.