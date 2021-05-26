Inside INdiana Business

Goshen company boosts pay for employees

GOSHEN, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – A manufacturer in Goshen is changing its compensation policy in an effort to not only boost employee morale, but also attract new talent. Viewrail/StairSupplies says, beginning June 7, all hourly employees will earn at least $25 per hour and salaried staff will earn at least $55,000 annually.

Founder Len Morris says the pay increase is just a start for the company, which manufactures floating stair systems and traditional stair components.

“We expect to continue to grow and our associates income can grow with us,” Morris said in a news release. “We manufacture premium products, and we want the best possible team members in every position in the company. It’s more than simply paying a competitive wage in a competitive environment. We believe this is the right step to take for all our stakeholders, including our current employees, new hires, our company itself, and our customers.”

Viewrail/StairSupplies employs 320 people across nine facilities in Goshen. The company says it is looking to hire up to 70 more workers by the end of the year.

In addition to the change in compensation, Morris says the company is heavily investing in additional training for employees. He says by the fall, every employee will have spent at least a half-day in the company’s new training center to get hands-on experience with every aspect of the products it makes.

“We want to put world-class tools in our employees hands to improve productivity, so that we provide more value to them and in turn, can provide more value to our customers,” he said. “When people understand how crucial their role is, they are able to gain more enrichment in their professional lives.”