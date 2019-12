TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Gov. Eric Holcomb on Tuesday will unveil his 2020 Next Level Agenda.

Along with Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, the governor will detail his legislative priorities while speaking at a luncheon hosted by the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce.

Holcomb’s office did not provide any additional details surrounding the agenda.

The luncheon will be at the Vectren building in Terre Haute. The announcement is set to begin at noon and will be available via livestream.