Governors Workforce Cabinet director steps down

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – The executive director of the Governor’s Workforce Cabinet, PJ McGrew, has stepped down from his role. Governor Eric Holcomb, who made the announcement Friday, says McGrew is taking a position with Carmel-based nonprofit INvestEd.

McGrew worked with the state of Indiana for more than seven years in various education and workforce roles. Holcomb’s office says he began work with the GWC in 2018 as policy director when the cabinet was formed and later took the role of executive director.

“PJ McGrew has been an invaluable resource, helping to ensure Hoosiers have the skills and training they need to prosper,” said Holcomb. “Workforce development has been a pillar of my administration from day one and PJ has been at the forefront, driving our progress on many key initiatives, including the Next Level Jobs program.”

Holcomb’s office says McGrew’s accomplishments include implementing the Next Level Jobs program, leading the redesign of Indiana’s career and technical education system, and directing workforce recovery efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, among others.

“Serving the state of Indiana under Governor Holcomb has been a tremendous honor,” McGrew said. “I’m grateful to have worked with many dedicated public servants to move the needle in several important ways to make Indiana a place where Hoosiers of all backgrounds have the education and training needed to prosper and employers have the skilled workforce they need to succeed.”

The cabinet will continue to be chaired by Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers until her departure in March. Holcomb’s office says a new executive director and chair will be announced at a later date.