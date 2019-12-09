Grammer Industries acquires Texas company

COLUMBUS, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) -Columbus-based hazardous materials transportation and logistics firm Grammer Industries Inc. has acquired Texas-based LiMarCo Logistics LLC. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

LiMarCo is a hauler of liquefied petroleum gas and natural gas liquids that serves Louisiana, Oklahoma and the Upper Texas Gulf Coast and West Texas regions.

Grammer will be acquiring 26 tractors, 41 trailers, and 15 independent contractors as part of the agreement. LiMarCo’s base of operations, says it will also provide Grammer with an office, shop and yard space for parking equipment.

In addition, LiMarCo’s fleet, operations, and roster of customers will move into Grammer’s NGL division.

“Both companies have commercial and operational synergies that make this a great fit,” said Bart Middleton, chief executive officer of Grammer. “Grammer and LiMarCo share best-in-class safety and driver retention metrics, so we expect a smooth transition. This is a win-win for all involved.”

