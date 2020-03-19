Grant to fund nonprofit greenhouse in Whitley County

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A Columbia City-based nonprofit says funding from the AWS Foundation in Fort Wayne will be used to aid in crop production. Passages Inc. says it will begin construction on a high tunnel greenhouse, which will also be used as a learning environment and therapeutic outlet for the people served by the nonprofit.

Passages provides services designed to support and help people with intellectual and developmental disabilities achieve social and economic independence. With the new greenhouse, Passages will horticultural therapy to its list of offerings.

The nonprofit says the greenhouse will be located near its Creative Learning Center in the Whitley County city.

“Not only will the people we serve be able to engage in educational programming, artistic expression, and music, now they will be able to express themselves in the art of gardening,” said Pam Hoyt, senior director of residential and day programming for Passages.

The donation from the AWS Foundation totaled more than $38,000. The organization says it will partner with the local Purdue Extension program, as well as other local growers and experts, for the teaching element of the greenhouse.

Jason Meyer, president and chief executive officer of Passages, says the project will begin later this fall.

(pictured L to R) Tom O’Neill (AWS Foundation Board), Joni Schmalzried (AWS Foundation), and Zach Johnson, Pam Hoyt and Jason Meyer with Passages Inc.