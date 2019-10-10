Greenwood officials detail plans for Old City Park

GREENWOOD, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – The city of Greenwood is providing more details on the new playscape that will be based in the city’s downtown. Plans to re-imagine Old City Park, one of Greenwood’s most historic and storied public spaces, include a double pipe slide, updated playground equipment and a climbing wall.

The park’s recreational centerpiece will be a 20-foot triple cube tower custom made by KOMPAN, a playground manufacturer based in Texas.

Officials report the play tower will be the first of its kind in Indiana, and one of only three in the country.

Additional features include:

A custom-designed climbing cube and sensory panels for toddlers

Permanent outdoor games (cornhole, foosball, bocce ball)

A climbing wall with elevated landings

Artificial turf berms with climbing holds

A double pipe slide

Modern playground equipment

A custom-designed hillside climbing net

Urban porch swings

Outdoor fitness equipment

“This transformation will impact Greenwood for decades to come,” said Greenwood Mayor Mark W. Myers. “Old City Park will once again become a central cornerstone of Old Town, with connectivity to the Greenwood Amphitheater and Craig Park, the soon-to-be-redeveloped former middle school property, Greenwood Public Library, the new Madison Avenue trail and more. It will serve as an example for future generations of what’s possible for our great city.”

Rundell Ernstberger Associates, an award-winning landscape architecture firm based in Indianapolis, designed the new playscape and re-imagined park.