Ground broken for senior services facility in Johnson County

NEW WHITELAND, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Johnson County Senior Services has broken ground on its headquarters in New Whiteland.

Our partners at the Daily Journal report the organization’s decision to begin construction was “a leap of faith” as it’s still more than $100,000 shy of its $520,000 fundraising goal.

The organization says construction is expected to start in a few weeks and it plans to move from its current home in Franklin when work wraps up this fall.

“After a five-year fundraising effort, the goal is within reach. Johnson County Senior Services, through many small donations and a handful of large donations, has raised $418,000 for the much-needed facility,” said Kim Smith, Johnson County Senior Services executive director.

The publication reports the 5,000-square-foot building is expected to cost about $500,000. The organization says an additional $20,000 will go toward a construction contingency fund, furnishings and office equipment.

Johnson County Senior Services says half of the building will be used for offices, board rooms, a break room and other administrative spaces. The remaining space will be used for a food pantry, freezers and other necessities that the organization says will help it serve more seniors on an ongoing basis.