Groundbreaking set for Plainfield Logistics Center

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Officials in Plainfield will Tuesday break ground on the first of several buildings that will comprise the Plainfield Logistics Center. Indianapolis-based Ambrose Property Group, which is developing the project, says the business park totals more than $50 million in capital investment.

The Plainfield Logistics Center will be located on 82 acres of land near I-70 and State Road 267. The buildings will be constructed for e-commerce and logistics tenants, according to Ambrose.

Ambrose Chief Executive Officer Aasif Bade will join Plainfield Town Council President Robin Brandgard and other council representatives for the groundbreaking ceremony. The ceremony comes a month after Ambrose began construction on a similar project in Greenfield.