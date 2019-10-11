Grow Wabash County launching $1M campaign

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Grow Wabash County is launching its “Growth Starts Here” campaign. The campaign is part of the county’s initiative to raise $1 million over the next four years to further promote economic development in the region.

Officials from the organization say the $1 million campaign will support livability, workforce development, business development, entrepreneurship and investor services projects.

These include projects such as continuing the implementation of strategies to combat population decline, developing a shell building, facilitating new housing starts in Wabash County and training workers for jobs that are in high demand in the community.

“We are excited to launch our ‘Growth Starts Here’ campaign,” Grow Wabash County President and Chief Executive Officer Keith Gillenwater said. “When Grow Wabash County was formed, our vision was to tackle the largest issues facing our community and this campaign will provide much of the seed funding to move these initiatives forward.”