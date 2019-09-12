‘Hackathon’ coming to IMS

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business)- A “hackathon” event seeking ideas for apps to help law enforcement, fire and EMS operations, is coming to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The event is hosted by national initiative FirstNet, and features cash prizes, local speakers and an opportunity to win memberships to Launch Fishers or the Indiana IoT Lab.

FirstNet is a platform designed by the First Responder Network Authority, in conjunction with AT&T, in an effort to keep first responders connected and support their day-to-day technological needs. FirstNet also strives to provide high security data sharing and applications.

FirstNet says “hacking for first responder mobile apps, developers can mature their ideas, get involved in an exciting community, and create something to further the greater social good.”

The following will be provided at the event:

Quick presentations and code samples to help kick-start hacking

Food and caffeine

Technical mentors

Loaner hardware

The event runs Friday at 5:00 p.m. through 8:00 p.m. Saturday at IMS’s South Entrance, Gate 2.

