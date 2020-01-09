Hammond requesting proposals for downtown development

HAMMOND, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The city of Hammond has released a new request for proposal for a new downtown multi-use building. Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. and the city’s Department of Planning and Development are asking for proposals for the building, which would house over 200 units, with retail and commercial space on the ground level. The new building would compliment a newly-finished welcoming plaza at the corner of Hohman Avenue and Rimbach Street.

“This first step is crucial in setting the tone for Downtown Hammond’s future,” says Mayor Thomas M. McDermott, Jr. “The City is moving forward with its new Master Plan from Jeff Speck and Associates and the interest we’re receiving from developers already it outstanding. With the new Downtown Hammond train station cementing this area of our city, the heart of our community is already beating again.”

Letters of intent to respond are due by January 15, with full proposals due at noon, February 28. More information, along with the city’s new Master Plan can be found here.