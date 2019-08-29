Harrison County earns work ready certification

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Harrison County has officially become a certified ACT Work Ready Community. Representatives from the county’s education and economic development sectors underwent an extensive training to bolster the area’s work readiness initiatives.

County leaders attended the ACT Work Ready Communities Boot Camp, which aims to prepare officials to implement and develop effective techniques to support the workforce needs.

The ACT Work Ready Communities initiative empowers states, regions and counties with data, processes and tools that drive economic growth by identifying skills gaps and quantifying the skill level of their workforce.

“We at the Indiana Department of Workforce Development applaud Harrison County’s efforts in becoming a certified ACT Work Ready Community,” DWD Commissioner Fred Payne said in a news release. “The certification helps to provide counties with the data they require in their efforts to recruit companies and provide them with a productive workforce that meets their needs.