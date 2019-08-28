Heartland Ventures expands to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Heartland Ventures, a South Bend-based venture capital firm, is expanding its footprint to the Indianapolis market. Founder and Managing Director Max Brickman will oversee the firm’s Indy office.

The company also aims to connect more Midwest corporations to Silicon Valley technologies. The expansion follows a move to grow the company’s presence in Columbus earlier this month.

“With the presence of and great work stemming from players like The Next Level Trust Fund and Salesforce, Indianapolis was the ideal market to expand our operations to,” said Brickman in a news release. “We’re excited to help foster a robust pipeline between technology on the coasts and corporations in Indianapolis.”

Heartland Ventures says it has partnered with over 70 CEOs, presidents and owners of Midwest-based corporations as well as invested in six portfolio companies, facilitated over 114 startup connections for Midwest corporations and created over $65 million in pipeline revenue for their portfolio companies since launching in 2016.