Indiana to begin work on road for heavy loads to, from Ohio River port

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A groundbreaking will happen Friday to kick off construction on the next segment of a road for vehicles with heavy loads going to and from an Ohio River port.

The $14.5 million Heavy Haul Transportation Corridor aims to provide a continuous route for “heavy haul vehicles” between River Ridge Commerce Center and the Port of Indiana. The new road will be designed to support vehicle weights up to 134,000 pounds.

A new bridge will also be constructed over Lentzier Creek as part of the two-lane road.

Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore, Indiana Department of Transportation officials, community and business leaders, and project representatives will gather to make remarks at 11 a.m.

The route is expected to be open to traffic by the end of 2021.