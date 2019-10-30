Indiana higher education commission awards $80K to 13 groups

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana is a recipient of the funding.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – The Indiana Commission for Higher Education is announcing the winners of the 2019 School and Community Partnership Grant.

The commission awarded $80,000 to 13 local organizations including K-12 schools, postsecondary institutions, employers and community partners.

“We are pleased by the dedication of community organizations across the state to college and career readiness priorities – such as the 21st Century Scholars program – all with the goal of equipping more Hoosiers with education and training beyond high school,” said Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers. “We look forward to seeing impact of each organization’s efforts in the community.”

The School and Community Partnership Grant recipients include:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana

Elevate Indy

Indiana Latino Institute

EmployIndy (Indy Achieves)

Indiana University – Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI)

Knox Community Schools (Starke County)

Latino Education Group (CEC)

North Knox Junior Senior High School

Northeastern Wayne Schools

Opening College Opportunities, Inc.

Project Leadership (Delaware County)

Project Leadership (Grant County)

Purdue Polytechnic Institute – Anderson

The winners will implement their suggested programs and events during the current school year. Funding for the School and Community Partnership Grant is made possible through Indiana Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs.