Hillenbrand names new CFO

BATESVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Batesville-based Hillenbrand says Robert VanHimbergen will become the company’s next chief financial officer. He succeeds Kristina Cerniglia, who is stepping down at the end of April after eight years with the company to “pursue other professional opportunities.”

VanHimbergen is the former vice president and corporate controller for Johnson Controls International (NYSE: JCI), an Ireland-based company with its North American headquarters located in Milwaukee.

During his 15-year tenure at Johnson Controls, VanHimbergen held multiple positions, including CFO of an automotive interiors business in China.

“With over two decades of global financial expertise and extensive global operations experience, we are excited to welcome Bob as Hillenbrand’s next CFO,” Hillenbrand Chief Executive Officer Kim Ryan said in written remarks. “Bob’s strategic leadership and M&A experience will be extremely valuable as Hillenbrand continues to execute its profitable growth strategy.”

The company says Cerniglia will remain as CFO through April 29. VanHimbergen will begin with Hillenbrand on Monday as executive vice president of finance and assume the role of CFO on April 30.