Hogsett announces first round of Promise Scholarships

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett has announced the first round of Promise Scholarships. The funding is available to IUPUI and Ivy Tech students who need assistance to complete graduation requirements.

The award helps students from Marion County who receive state aid, such as the Frank O’Bannon Grant or Indiana 21st Century Scholars, fill the gap to cover tuition, fees, books and supplies.

Promise Scholarships have been awarded to 85 Ivy Tech students so far, with 178 additional scholarships offered. The Promise Scholarship fund has awarded scholarships to 344 students at IUPUI.

“We want to make sure every student, in every zip code, has the opportunity to earn a high-quality post-secondary degree or credential,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett in a news release. “This ensures more Indianapolis residents have the skills they need, for the good-paying jobs of the future. With this first round of Promise Scholarships, students will be set on a solid path to their future careers.”

Students must be in good academic standing to qualify for the Indy Achieves Promise Scholarship.