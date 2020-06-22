Holcomb announces $61M education relief fund

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Governor Eric Holcomb says Indiana PK-12 schools and higher education institutions can now apply for grants to improve remote learning. The governor’s office says the $61 million Governor’s Emergency Education Relief fund will focus on three main areas: device availability, connectivity, and educator capacity.

Holcomb’s office says the deadline to apply for funding is July 17.

“Teachers, administrators and superintendents have faced this pandemic with innovative solutions to ensure our students continue to receive the best education possible,” said Holcomb. “Our Governor’s Emergency Education Relief funds will help meet technology needs and grow educator development while working to reduce the disparities between districts.”

Holcomb’s office says device availability will address the need for access to digital learning devices to support remote learning for students in PK-12. Connectivity will focus on developing comprehensive community-level and regional-level solutions to address gaps in internet connectivity for remote learning. Lastly, educator capacity will support partnerships between higher education and PK-12 to develop professional development and curriculum.

The fund is a partnership among Holcomb’s office, the IDOE, the Commission for Higher Education, and the Indiana State Board of Education. The state expects dozens of grants will be awarded as a result of the program.

Holcomb’s office says there is no minimum or maximum threshold, but grants may not be funded at the full amount requested. Traditional public school corporations, public charter schools, accredited non-public schools, higher education institutions, and other education-related entities are eligible to apply.

You can find more information by clicking here.