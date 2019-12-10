Holcomb details 2020 priorities

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Governor Eric Holcomb unveiled his 2020 Next Level Agenda today during a trip to Terre Haute. Among the governor’s priorities are enacting legislation to curb distracted driving, raising the raising the age requirement for buying tobacco and e-cigarettes to 21, and redesigning the state’s prison education system.

In a news release, Holcomb said Indiana has become a “destination of certainty and stability,” however more work needs to be done.

“As I travel the state, I hear people concerned about rising health care costs, the increase in youth vaping, and our education and training systems,” Holcomb said. “My goal is to listen and lead by finding solutions to build a bolder, brighter future. These aren’t just lofty goals – they are obtainable solutions to improve the lives of Hoosiers around Indiana. We are on course, full steam ahead, for our state to become the absolute best place in America to grow as an individual, a family, a business and as a community.”

The Next Level Agenda includes five “pillars” that lay out the governor’s legislative and administrative priorities for 2020.

Cultivate a strong and diverse economy

Transforming how Indiana tells its story with the launch of the newly-established Indiana Destination Development Corp. to attract more jobs, talent and tourism.

Build a 21st Century defense innovation ecosystem, which the governor says will triple federal defense investment in Indiana by 2025.

Maintain and build the state’s infrastructure

Connect Hoosiers with reliable, safe and swift infrastructure connectivity through the $1 billion Next Level Connections program by:

Expanding broadband service to unserved areas in Indiana

Grow the state’s system of trails

Create more nonstop international flights

The governor says his agenda also focuses on preserving Indiana’s highways and decreasing distracted driving. The latter, Holcomb says, will be accomplished by enacting a hands-free device driving law.

Develop a 21st century skilled and ready workforce

Continue to make finding long-term sustainable solutions to improve teacher compensation a top priority by supporting the Next Level Teacher Compensation Commission.

Identifying unfunded mandates and unnecessary requirements in K-12 education for elimination in 2021

Holding schools harmless for ILEARN scores

Changing career-related teacher professional growth points from required to optional

Redesigning our prison education system to better prepare Department of Correction offenders to re-enter society.

Public health and the drug epidemic

Raising the age to purchase tobacco and e-cigarettes from 18 to 21 and enhancing enforcement to prevent underage buyers.

Providing healthcare price transparency for consumers via an “All-Payer Claims Database,” protecting consumers from surprise medical bills, improving mental health services at schools and hospitals, and incentivizing more community paramedicine programs.

Adding more recovery housing for Hoosiers coping with substance use disorder.

Protecting pregnant workers by providing more workplace accommodations, in an effort to become the best state in the Midwest for infant mortality by 2024

Deliver great government service

Simplifying how Hoosiers reach out for health and human services assistance by integrating the 2-1-1 helpline into FSSA call centers.

Holcomb’s office says the 2020 agenda saves Hoosiers more than $125 million in borrowing costs by using $300 million in cash now to fund capital projects. You can learn more about the 2020 Next Level Agenda by clicking here.