Holcomb: ‘Indiana-South Korea relationship bursting with potential’

SEOUL, South Korea (Inside INdiana Business) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger will join a delegation of other state business leaders in Japan for a series of meetings after a two-day economic development trip to South Korea.

“Our first trip to South Korea was a success as we thanked investors for growing in Indiana,” Holcomb said.

Holcomb will next travel to Tokyo and Nagoya to meet with executives of Japanese businesses invested in Indiana, including Subaru Corp., Toyota Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Co. The governor will also meet with other industry leaders to forge possible business dealings.

The stops are part of a seven-day transpacific trip to bolster business relationships in Asia.

While in Seoul, the Indiana contingent met with South Korea-based POSCO, which has operations in southeast Indiana. According to the Indiana Economic Development Corp., POSCO announced plans in 2016 to invest $19 million to open its second U.S. facility at the Ports of Indiana-Jeffersonville.

“The Indiana-South Korea relationship is a two-way street, with South Korean companies thriving on Hoosier soil and Indiana companies selling their Hoosier-made goods in South Korean markets,” Holcomb said.

The governor also met with South Korea’s Trade Minister Sung Yun-mo to identify opportunities to strengthen trade partnerships. “The discussions we’ve had in Seoul these last few days have laid the groundwork for future growth on both sides of the Pacific,” the governor said.

This was Holcomb’s first trip to South Korea and second trip to Japan since becoming governor. In about three weeks, Holcomb will lead another economic development team to China and India.