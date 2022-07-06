Inside INdiana Business

Holcomb makes board, commission appointments

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Governor Eric Holcomb has made another round of appointments and reappointments to various boards and commissions. They include the Civil Rights Commission, the Indiana Parole Board and the Indiana State Board of Education.

The appointments include:

Civil Rights Commission

The governor made two reappointments to the commission, who will serve until June 30, 2026:

Alpha Blackburn (Indianapolis), president of Alpha Designs

Steven Ramos (Fishers), CEO/President LeafSpring School

The governor also made one new appointment to the commission, who will serve until June 30, 2026:

Rabbi Sue Silberberg (Bloomington), executive director of the Helene G. Simon Hillel Center at Indiana University

Drainage Task Force

The governor made seven appointments to the new task force, who will serve until December 31, 2023:

Hon. Bill Emerson (Crown Point), Lake County Surveyor

Hon. Jarrod Hahn (Keystone), Wells County Surveyor

Jeff Healy (Plainfield), vice president of Banning Engineering

Dave Knipe (Greenwood), director of the Division of Water for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources

Martha Clark Mettler (Indianapolis), assistant commissioner with the Office of Water Quality for the Indiana Department of Environmental Management

James Ramsey (Arlington), operations manager of Ramsey Farms Ag Enterprises

Steve Slonaker (Centerville), appraiser and farm manager with Slonaker Farm Management

Geological & Water Survey Advisory Council

The governor made two new appointments to the council, who will serve until June 30, 2026:

Robert Duncan (Indianapolis), principal geologist at ATC Group Services LLC

William Karban (South Bend), senior geologist with EnviroSolutions, Inc.

Indiana Parole Board

The governor made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until June 30, 2026:

Tracy Berry (Greenwood), SOMM program director with the Indiana Department of Correction

Indiana Semiquincentennial Commission

The governor made ten appointments to the new commission, who will serve at the pleasure of the governor:

Charlotte Blair (Columbia City), representing the Indiana Daughters of the American Revolution

Jody Blankenship (Indianapolis), representing the Indiana Historical Society

Sheila Corcoran (Indianapolis), representing the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Department of Indiana

Brigadier General (Ret.) Stewart Goodwin (Indianapolis), representing the Indiana War Memorials

Bruce Kolb (Fishers), representing Civil War reenactors

Bernard Olsen (Indianapolis), representing the American Legion, Department of Indiana

Danielle Shockey (Carmel), representing the Girl Scouts of Central Indiana

Robert Sloman (Nashville), representing American Revolutionary War reenactors

Dr. Thomas Whiteman (Muncie), representing the Indiana Society of the Sons of the American Revolution

Joseph Wiltrout (Noblesville), representing the Crossroads of America Council of the Boy Scouts of America

Indiana State Board of Education

The governor made one reappointment to the board, who will serve until June 30, 2026:

BJ Watts (Evansville), executive director of the Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation

The governor also made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until June 30, 2026: