Holcomb makes board, commission appointments

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Governor Eric Holcomb has made another round of appointments and reappointments to various boards and commissions. They include the Civil Rights Commission, the Indiana Parole Board and the Indiana State Board of Education.
The appointments include:
Civil Rights Commission
The governor made two reappointments to the commission, who will serve until June 30, 2026:
- Alpha Blackburn (Indianapolis), president of Alpha Designs
- Steven Ramos (Fishers), CEO/President LeafSpring School
The governor also made one new appointment to the commission, who will serve until June 30, 2026:
- Rabbi Sue Silberberg (Bloomington), executive director of the Helene G. Simon Hillel Center at Indiana University
Drainage Task Force
The governor made seven appointments to the new task force, who will serve until December 31, 2023:
- Hon. Bill Emerson (Crown Point), Lake County Surveyor
- Hon. Jarrod Hahn (Keystone), Wells County Surveyor
- Jeff Healy (Plainfield), vice president of Banning Engineering
- Dave Knipe (Greenwood), director of the Division of Water for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources
- Martha Clark Mettler (Indianapolis), assistant commissioner with the Office of Water Quality for the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
- James Ramsey (Arlington), operations manager of Ramsey Farms Ag Enterprises
- Steve Slonaker (Centerville), appraiser and farm manager with Slonaker Farm Management
Geological & Water Survey Advisory Council
The governor made two new appointments to the council, who will serve until June 30, 2026:
- Robert Duncan (Indianapolis), principal geologist at ATC Group Services LLC
- William Karban (South Bend), senior geologist with EnviroSolutions, Inc.
Indiana Parole Board
The governor made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until June 30, 2026:
- Tracy Berry (Greenwood), SOMM program director with the Indiana Department of Correction
Indiana Semiquincentennial Commission
The governor made ten appointments to the new commission, who will serve at the pleasure of the governor:
- Charlotte Blair (Columbia City), representing the Indiana Daughters of the American Revolution
- Jody Blankenship (Indianapolis), representing the Indiana Historical Society
- Sheila Corcoran (Indianapolis), representing the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Department of Indiana
- Brigadier General (Ret.) Stewart Goodwin (Indianapolis), representing the Indiana War Memorials
- Bruce Kolb (Fishers), representing Civil War reenactors
- Bernard Olsen (Indianapolis), representing the American Legion, Department of Indiana
- Danielle Shockey (Carmel), representing the Girl Scouts of Central Indiana
- Robert Sloman (Nashville), representing American Revolutionary War reenactors
- Dr. Thomas Whiteman (Muncie), representing the Indiana Society of the Sons of the American Revolution
- Joseph Wiltrout (Noblesville), representing the Crossroads of America Council of the Boy Scouts of America
Indiana State Board of Education
The governor made one reappointment to the board, who will serve until June 30, 2026:
- BJ Watts (Evansville), executive director of the Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation
The governor also made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until June 30, 2026:
- Iris Hammel (South Bend), senior vice president of the Garatoni Family Office