Holcomb names Indiana National Guard Adjutant General

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Governor Eric Holcomb has named Col. R. Dale Lyles to serve as the new adjutant general of the Indiana National Guard. Lyles will also be promoted to the rank of brigadier general.

Lyles has served the bulk of his 32 years in the military in Indiana, where he served as the director of Atterbury Muscatatuck operations, commander of the 219th Engineer Brigade and commander of Muscatatuck Urban Training Center.

Lyles earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University, a master’s degree in management from Oakland City University and a master’s degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College.

He plans to partner with Major General Omer C. Tooley Jr. at the Indiana Office of Defense Development under the Indiana Economic Development Corporation to further grow Indiana’s defense sectors.

Lyles holds the Legion of Merit and a Bronze Star Medal, among other military awards and decorations.

“I am confident that Colonel Lyles has the proven leadership skills, ethical character and practical know-how to lead the Indiana National Guard,” Gov. Holcomb said. “His vision for the Guard will create a culture of safety, success and stability that is critical for the defense of Indiana.”

Lyles will begin his new position in October.