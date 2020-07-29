Holcomb names new DNR director

Dan Bortner, director of the Department of Natural Resources (photo courtesy of the Office of Governor Eric J. Holcomb)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Governor Eric Holcomb has appointed Dan Bortner as director of the Department of Natural Resources. Holcomb’s office says Bortner has served as the DNR’s director of Indiana State Parks since 2005.

Bortner, who serves as the president of the National Association of State Park Directors, is currently the third-longest serving state parks director in the nation.

“Dan’s longtime experience and passionate commitment to our state’s great outdoor assets will continue to serve Hoosiers well,” Gov. Holcomb said. “I’m confident his leadership and customer centric focus will take our treasured state parks and recreation areas to the next level so Hoosiers can visit and make incredible memories for generations long to come.”

As director of the state parks, Bortner helped the division reach 98% of guest recommendation and updated infrastructure that led to improved campgrounds. Holcomb’s office says under his leadership, state park inns saw the highest occupancy rate of any state park inn system in the country.

Bortner succeeds Cam Clark who retired in July. Bortner will begin his new position Monday.