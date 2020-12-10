Holcomb names state personnel director

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Governor Eric Holcomb has selected Matthew Brown to serve as director of the Indiana State Personnel Department. Brown most recently served as the inaugural director of the state’s Office of Administrative Law Proceedings, which was created in 2019.

Brown succeeds Britni Saunders who resigned from the position in November. He has previously held multiple roles in the SPD, including director of dispute resolution, interim director of talent acquisition, employee relations counsel and deputy director of operations.

“Matthew is a dedicated public servant who understands the inner workings of the State Personnel Department through his variety of experiences within the agency,” Holcomb said in a news release. “Under his leadership, the department will enable, develop, and inspire state employees to continue delivering great government service to Hoosiers.”

Brown will begin his new role Monday. Holcomb’s office says Michelle Allen, deputy director of the OLAP, will service as interim director of the office until a permanent successor for Brown is named.