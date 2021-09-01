Inside INdiana Business

Holcomb signs executive order for hospitals, schools

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Governor Eric Holcomb has signed an executive order designed to help manage the spread of COVID-19. The order involves health systems implementing plans to monitor patient capacity and also allows schools to modify quarantine provisions under certain conditions.

Under the order, health systems are being directed to use evidence-based decisions to ensure sufficient capacity and staffing and, if necessary, determine whether non-emergency procedures should be delayed or reprioritized. Hospitals must also report diversion information to the Indiana Department of Health “to assist with monitoring resources and capacity statewide.”

The governor is also directing the Indiana Department of Insurance to request insurers extend prior authorizations for non-emergent procedures that are postponed due to the pandemic. The IDOI is also tasked with directing insurers to enable hospitals to expedite the process of transporting patients out of hospital care “to the next appropriate setting.”

Additionally, the IDOH will issue a COVID-19 control measure for K-12 schools. The measure says schools and daycare facilities that have mask requirements that are “consistently followed throughout the day do not have to quarantine students, teachers and staff who are close contacts and aren’t showing symptoms of COVID-19.”

However, close contacts are being encouraged to continue to monitor daily for symptoms. If any symptoms are shown, that person should seek testing and isolate away from the school or daycare. Additionally, schools and daycares must continue to conduct contact tracing.

The executive order is set to expire on September 30. You can view the full order by clicking here.