Holcomb to lead economic development trip to Qatar

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Governor Eric Holcomb will next week lead an economic development trip to Qatar. The Indiana Economic Development Corp. says the delegation will focus on cultivating new business relationships in the Middle East in an effort to “advance innovation, investment and job creation in Indiana.”

The governor will be joined by Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and IEDC staff members. During the trip, Holcomb and Chambers will meet with government officials and business leaders in Qatar’s capital of Doha.

The IEDC says Indiana is the fourth-largest exporter of goods to Qatar in the Midwest and the 12th-largest in the U.S. Last year, the Hoosier State exported more than $43 million worth of goods to Qatar, including chemicals, electrical equipment and appliance components, and transportation equipment.

“Secretary Chambers and I are energized and excited to build and further strengthen Indiana’s global connections through economic, educational and cultural ties,” Holcomb said in a news release. “We look forward to building this relationship through discussions with a wide variety of government officials and industry leaders during our visit and expect this trip to further cultural connections and economic cooperation between our two states in innovative sectors across the board.”

The delegation will also meet with U.S. government officials at the U.S. Embassy, the American Chamber of Commerce Qatar Board of Governors, and Qatari business prospects. The IEDC says the group will also tour the sites of the 2022 World Cup and visit with U.S. troops serving at the Al Udeid Air Base.

The delegation will leave Monday and return on Friday. This will be the ninth international economic development trip for Holcomb and the first for Chambers, who was named secretary of commerce last month.

