Honda to invest $4M, build its 1st electric SUV at Greensburg plant

Honda announces plans to build electric hybrid CR-V at the Greensburg, Indiana plant (photo courtesy of Honda)

GREENSBURG, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The American Honda Motor Co. announced the Greensburg factory will be producing the company’s first electrified sport utility vehicle in the U.S.

The company said it will invest more than $4 million and add 34 new jobs in the plant to support production of the CR-V Hybrid.

This is not Honda’s first foray into electric autos in the Hoosier state. Last year, the company announced the Honda Insight, the company’s hybrid sedan, would be built at the Greensburg plant, investing more than $30 million in the Decatur County plant.

“The CR-V Hybrid also signifies our direction to bring Honda hybrid-electric technology to all core models and to invest in the production of electrified vehicles in America,” said Henio Arcangeli, senior vice president of Automobile Sales at American Honda Motor Co.

These autos are part of the Honda Electrification Initiative, a target in which two-thirds of its global automobile sales would come from electrified vehicles by 2030.

The sales launch of the CR-V Hybrid is expected in early 2020, according to the company.

The Greensburg plant also produces the standard gasoline-powered CR-V.