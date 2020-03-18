Honda to suspend production due to COVID-19

GREENSBURG, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — American Honda Motor Co. on Wednesday announced it is shutting down all of its production plants in North America, including the assembly plant in Greensburg, through March 30 because of coronavirus concerns.

The automaker says the move is made in anticipation of market decline due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Greensburg plant assembles the CR-V sports utility vehicle and the Honda Civic.

Honda says it will suspend production for six days beginning March 23.

“As the market impact of the fast-changing COVID-19 situation evolves, Honda will continue to evaluate conditions and make additional adjustments as necessary,” said the company in a statement.

Production will be reduced by 40,000 vehicles per day during the six-day span, according to the company. Honda’s transmission and engine plants that serve the assembly plants are also suspending production.

“In undertaking this production adjustment, Honda is continuing to manage its business carefully through a measured approach to sales that aligns production with market demand,” continued the statement.

Honda says its 27,600 associates across North America will continue to receive full pay during the shutdown.

Inside INdiana Business also checked with two other large auto manufacturers in the state. A spokesperson for Toyota Motor North America Inc. released this statement. “At this time, there is no impact to our operations at Toyota Indiana or at any of our North American manufacturing facilities. We continue to closely monitor the situation.”

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana in Princeton employs approximately 5,500 workers. It’s the number one production plant in the U.S. for the Toyota Highlander.

We have not yet heard back from Subaru of Indiana Automotive which employs 6,000 employees at its facility in Lafayette.