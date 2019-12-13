Honey Creek to announce contest winners

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Officials from the Honey Creek Mall in Terre Haute will announce the winners of its rebranding contest on Monday.

The company says over 1,000 entries were submitted to the logo invention and naming contest.

Renaming Honey Creek was a contest designed to generate excitement throughout the community about the future of the facility, build momentum toward progress and growth and engage the local community in the rebranding of the former Honey Creek Mall.

Speakers at the event will include Kim Ingalsbe from Honey Creek Mall, Trevor Barran with Out of the Box Ventures, Terre Haute City Mayor Duke Bennett and Congressman Larry Bucshon.

The announcement will kick off at 9:30 a.m. at Honey Creek Mall’s Center Court.